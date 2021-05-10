Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Gwyneth Paltrow downed alcohol every night during Covid-19 lockdown

By
Web Desk

Monday May 10, 2021

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow admits to reaching for alcohol every night in lockdown.

According to The Mirror, the Iron Man actress, who has her own wellness and lifestyle brand Goop, would drink a lot of quinoa whiskey cocktails to help her get through her time in lockdown.

“I was drinking seven nights a week and making pasta and eating bread. I went totally off the rails,” she admits.

“I mean, who drinks multiple drinks seven nights a week? Like that’s not healthy. I love whiskey and I make this fantastic drink called the Buster Paltrow, which I named after my grandfather who loved whiskey sours,” the actress said.

“And it’s this great quinoa whiskey from this distillery in Tennessee with maple syrup and lemon juice. It’s just heaven. I would have two of those every night of quarantine.”

The actress clarified that she did not get “like, black-out” drunk but would also have the urge to return to her old habit of smoking.

“I miss it,” she said referring to her former habit of smoking. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle is giving back to mums in need this Mother’s Day

Meghan Markle is giving back to mums in need this Mother’s Day
Harry and Meghan blasted for 'trolling the world' with unclear picture of Archie

Harry and Meghan blasted for 'trolling the world' with unclear picture of Archie
John Legend honours Chrissy Teigen on Mother's Day after tragic pregnancy loss

John Legend honours Chrissy Teigen on Mother's Day after tragic pregnancy loss

Megan Fox opens up about Hollywood stereotyping women who have kids

Megan Fox opens up about Hollywood stereotyping women who have kids

Joe Jonas pays tribute to Sophie Turner on her first Mother’s Day as a mum

Joe Jonas pays tribute to Sophie Turner on her first Mother’s Day as a mum

Queen Elizabeth’s dearest grandchild all set to appear in court this week

Queen Elizabeth’s dearest grandchild all set to appear in court this week
Glenn Close weighs in on getting snubbed despite eight Oscar nominations

Glenn Close weighs in on getting snubbed despite eight Oscar nominations

Prince William, Harry to make separate speeches on Diana's memorial unveiling

Prince William, Harry to make separate speeches on Diana's memorial unveiling

Katy Perry marks her first Mother’s Day since welcoming daughter with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry marks her first Mother’s Day since welcoming daughter with Orlando Bloom
Naya Rivera gets honoured by ex-husband Ryan Dorsey on Mother’s Day

Naya Rivera gets honoured by ex-husband Ryan Dorsey on Mother’s Day
Meghan Markle pays homage to Princess Diana

Meghan Markle pays homage to Princess Diana
Jennifer Lopez shares her 'greatest joy' on Mother's Day

Jennifer Lopez shares her 'greatest joy' on Mother's Day

Latest

view all