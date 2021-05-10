Angelina Jolie sheds light on wanting to be a ‘safe place’ for her kids

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie recently weighed in on her desire to always be a “warm, safe place” for her children to confide in at the end of every day.

The actor got candid during her interview with Sydney’s Morning Herald and began by saying, “My mother was very gentle. I can be many things in my work and in my life, but I am very warm and gentle with my children.”

“That kindness and warmth is a foundation that’s unbelievably important. I hope that I’ve been able to be that (for my own children), that I’m that warm, safe place.”

“Because – and it’s maybe a funny thing to say – but considering what my different jobs are, or what people think they know of you, or what you feel you have to be in the world, in truth none of those things are what you really are. Who you are to your children is everything.”