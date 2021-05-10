Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie sheds light on wanting to be a ‘safe place’ for her kids

By
Web Desk

Monday May 10, 2021

Angelina Jolie sheds light on wanting to be a ‘safe place’ for her kids

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie recently weighed in on her desire to always be a “warm, safe place” for her children to confide in at the end of every day.

The actor got candid during her interview with Sydney’s Morning Herald and began by saying, “My mother was very gentle. I can be many things in my work and in my life, but I am very warm and gentle with my children.”

“That kindness and warmth is a foundation that’s unbelievably important. I hope that I’ve been able to be that (for my own children), that I’m that warm, safe place.”

“Because – and it’s maybe a funny thing to say – but considering what my different jobs are, or what people think they know of you, or what you feel you have to be in the world, in truth none of those things are what you really are. Who you are to your children is everything.”

More From Entertainment:

Sit down and shut up: Queen's cousin takes subtle dig at Meghan Markle

Sit down and shut up: Queen's cousin takes subtle dig at Meghan Markle
Bella Hadid pays rich tribute to mom Yolanda Hadid on Mother’s Day

Bella Hadid pays rich tribute to mom Yolanda Hadid on Mother’s Day
Kim Kardashian pens touching note to Kris Jenner for mother's day

Kim Kardashian pens touching note to Kris Jenner for mother's day
Olivia Wilde compares film direction to ‘coming out'

Olivia Wilde compares film direction to ‘coming out'
Amber Heard to struggle in new LAPD domestic violence probe

Amber Heard to struggle in new LAPD domestic violence probe
Machine Gun Kelly spends time with Megan Fox's kids for the first time

Machine Gun Kelly spends time with Megan Fox's kids for the first time
Michael B. Jordan on ‘Wakanda Forever’ and the loss of Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan on ‘Wakanda Forever’ and the loss of Chadwick Boseman

Chris Martin addresses theft accusations placed on him by his ex-boss

Chris Martin addresses theft accusations placed on him by his ex-boss
Kate Middleton never 'reached out' to Meghan Markle at her lowest

Kate Middleton never 'reached out' to Meghan Markle at her lowest
Elon Musk says he's 'first person with Asperger's to host SNL

Elon Musk says he's 'first person with Asperger's to host SNL
Gwyneth Paltrow downed alcohol every night during Covid-19 lockdown

Gwyneth Paltrow downed alcohol every night during Covid-19 lockdown

Tom Cruise forced to call security after intruders gatecrash 'Mission Impossible' set

Tom Cruise forced to call security after intruders gatecrash 'Mission Impossible' set

Latest

view all