Faisal Javed, Saudi media minister exchange views on exhibiting Islamic history via TV series

Senator Faisal Javed (left) and Saudi Arabia's Acting Minister of Media Dr Majid Bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi.

Senator Faisal Javed and Saudi Arabia's Acting Minister of Media Dr Majid Bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi exchanged views on promoting Islamic history via TV, a statement said.

The statement said the two officials discussed content sharing and exhibiting Islamic history via TV serials and films.

Moreover, bilateral exchange of knowledge, ideas, talent, and content between Pakistani and Saudi entertainment industries, especially to promote Islamic history via art, came under discussion.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan also airs the historic drama series “Diriliş: Ertuğrul” in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to teach the people about Islamic values.



The drama series has received an overwhelming response from Pakistanis and around the world. The series was later dubbed into various languages and was streamed online around the world.

Created by Mehmet Bozdağ, the popular TV series features Engin Altan Düzyatan in the lead role.

The series depicts the pre-history of the Ottoman Empire, chronicling around the plight of the nomadic Kayi Oghuz Turkic tribe, led by Ertugrul, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.