Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday May 12 2021
By
Sports Desk

Babar Azam, Darren Sammy 'Pray for Palestine' as Israeli aggression escalates

By
Sports Desk

Wednesday May 12, 2021

Pakistani captain Babar Azam (Right), Former West Indian captain Darren Sammy (Left)

As the Israeli aggression against Palestinians rages, celebrities around the world have spoken up against the Jewish state’s brutality and oppression.

Recently, Pakistani captain, Babar Azam has also condemned the Israel attacks as he extended his prayers for the victims.

"Prayers for the people of Palestine. We just have to be human to stand up for humanity," the captain wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Former West Indian captain Darren Sammy has also expressed solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians, asking people to treat each other as humans.

"I just can’t understand why it is so difficult to treat others as you would want to be treated, or even better yet treat each other as human beings," Sammy said in a tweet.

Read more: Death toll of Palestinians from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza reaches 36

Meanwhile, the death toll from Israeli attacks in Gaza has reached 36, according to international media.

Israel carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Gaza into the early hours of Wednesday, as Hamas responded with multiple rocket attacks at Tel Aviv and Beersheba.

More From Sports:

Misbah-ul-Haq wants Pakistan to put its best foot forward in upcoming England tour

Misbah-ul-Haq wants Pakistan to put its best foot forward in upcoming England tour
Indian cricket team gets coronavirus jabs ahead of England tour

Indian cricket team gets coronavirus jabs ahead of England tour
Pakistan tour priority for England cricketers over rescheduled IPL: ECB

Pakistan tour priority for England cricketers over rescheduled IPL: ECB
Babar Azam congratulates team for ‘amazing effort’ in Zimbabwe

Babar Azam congratulates team for ‘amazing effort’ in Zimbabwe
Babar Azam looks to West Indies after Pakistan's latest series win

Babar Azam looks to West Indies after Pakistan's latest series win
Babar Azam becomes first Pakistan captain to win four opening Test matches

Babar Azam becomes first Pakistan captain to win four opening Test matches
Babar Azam bags another ICC award

Babar Azam bags another ICC award
Pakistan win 2nd Zimbabwe Test, clinch series 2-0

Pakistan win 2nd Zimbabwe Test, clinch series 2-0
PSL 2021: Final decision on venue for remaining matches expected today

PSL 2021: Final decision on venue for remaining matches expected today
Hassan Ali becomes leading wicket-taker in 2021

Hassan Ali becomes leading wicket-taker in 2021
'Forever in your debt': Babar Azam pays heartfelt tribute to mother

'Forever in your debt': Babar Azam pays heartfelt tribute to mother
Pak vs Zim: Pakistan on verge of successive innings triumph over Zimbabwe

Pak vs Zim: Pakistan on verge of successive innings triumph over Zimbabwe

Latest

view all