Babar Azam, Darren Sammy 'Pray for Palestine' as Israeli aggression escalates

Pakistani captain Babar Azam (Right), Former West Indian captain Darren Sammy (Left)

As the Israeli aggression against Palestinians rages, celebrities around the world have spoken up against the Jewish state’s brutality and oppression.

Recently, Pakistani captain, Babar Azam has also condemned the Israel attacks as he extended his prayers for the victims.

"Prayers for the people of Palestine. We just have to be human to stand up for humanity," the captain wrote on Instagram.



Meanwhile, Former West Indian captain Darren Sammy has also expressed solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians, asking people to treat each other as humans.

"I just can’t understand why it is so difficult to treat others as you would want to be treated, or even better yet treat each other as human beings," Sammy said in a tweet.

Read more: Death toll of Palestinians from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza reaches 36

Meanwhile, the death toll from Israeli attacks in Gaza has reached 36, according to international media.

Israel carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Gaza into the early hours of Wednesday, as Hamas responded with multiple rocket attacks at Tel Aviv and Beersheba.