Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship is ‘very real’, says source

Things are a bit more casual between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck this time around

Past paramours Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have taken over the spotlight as they are currently rumoured to be dating again.

A source has now dished the details about what is brewing between the exes, claiming things are a bit more casual between them this time around.

“Things between Ben and Jennifer are very casual right now, but it’s happening,” said the source to HollywoodLife.

“They’re taking things very slow. She’s always said in interviews he’s the one that got away and she means it. They’re just going with the flow of it all right now and not overthinking or putting pressure on it. Everyone thought this was just for the press, but it’s not. It’s very real,” the insider revealed.

The two had started dating back in 2002 and were engaged the same year. However, they parted ways only two years later in 2004.