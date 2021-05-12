Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship is ‘very real’, says source

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 12, 2021

Things are a bit more casual between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck this time around

Past paramours Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have taken over the spotlight as they are currently rumoured to be dating again.

A source has now dished the details about what is brewing between the exes, claiming things are a bit more casual between them this time around.

“Things between Ben and Jennifer are very casual right now, but it’s happening,” said the source to HollywoodLife.

“They’re taking things very slow. She’s always said in interviews he’s the one that got away and she means it. They’re just going with the flow of it all right now and not overthinking or putting pressure on it. Everyone thought this was just for the press, but it’s not. It’s very real,” the insider revealed.

The two had started dating back in 2002 and were engaged the same year. However, they parted ways only two years later in 2004. 

More From Entertainment:

Nick Jonas says comments on appearance, body image have devastating impact

Nick Jonas says comments on appearance, body image have devastating impact
Prince Harry 'no longer living in fear' since Megxit

Prince Harry 'no longer living in fear' since Megxit
Kim Kardashian’s dairy-free diet earns her a special tribute from PETA

Kim Kardashian’s dairy-free diet earns her a special tribute from PETA
Dua Lipa wins British Album of the Year in female-dominated Brit Awards

Dua Lipa wins British Album of the Year in female-dominated Brit Awards
Billie Eilish speaks up on record-breaking reaction to her 'Vogue' photo shoot

Billie Eilish speaks up on record-breaking reaction to her 'Vogue' photo shoot
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck have 'unreal chemistry' since reunion, says insider

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck have 'unreal chemistry' since reunion, says insider

Hollywood stands with Palestine amidst Israel’s forced expulsions in Sheikh Jarrah

Hollywood stands with Palestine amidst Israel’s forced expulsions in Sheikh Jarrah
Israeli police shoot Palestinian actor Maisa Abd Elhadi of ‘Baghdad Central’ fame

Israeli police shoot Palestinian actor Maisa Abd Elhadi of ‘Baghdad Central’ fame
Ben Affleck sent emails to Jennifer Lopez full of ‘love and longing’ for her

Ben Affleck sent emails to Jennifer Lopez full of ‘love and longing’ for her

Grimes hospitalized after ‘Saturday Night Live’ cameo with Elon Musk

Grimes hospitalized after ‘Saturday Night Live’ cameo with Elon Musk

Latest

view all