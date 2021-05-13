Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Thursday May 13 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp working on 'chat migration' feature between iOS and Android phones

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 13, 2021

 
According to WhatsApp watchdog, the feature will be available in a future update. SCREENGRAB/Twitter

Cross-platform messaging application WhatsApp is now working on a 'chat migration feature' so that users can easily transfer chats and messages between iOS and Android phones.

According to WABetainfo, the feature will be available in a future update.

Read more: Here's how you can remain safe on WhatsApp

"If you missed the news, @WhatsApp is working on a chat migration feature, so you can easily transfer your chats and messages between iOS and Android. The feature will be available in a future update. When it's ready, the announcement will be available here on @WABetaInfo," the WhatsApp observer wrote on Twitter.

 WhatsApp is reportedly also working on a feature that will allow users to change "some colours" of the app.

Read more: WhatsApp working on feature allowing change of 'some colours' of app

"WhatsApp is developing a feature that allows changing some colours in their app," tweeted WABetaInfo that keeps a close eye on the developments related to the Facebook-owned app.

The platform stated that the "feature is under development" and any details related to it are yet to come forward.

More From Sci-Tech:

Instagram lets users pick preferred gender pronouns

Instagram lets users pick preferred gender pronouns
NASA's giant Webb telescope succeeds in key pre-launch test

NASA's giant Webb telescope succeeds in key pre-launch test
Pretty pickle: Kakao to buy online novel app Radish for $440m

Pretty pickle: Kakao to buy online novel app Radish for $440m
US space probe Osiris-Rex heads home with asteroid dust

US space probe Osiris-Rex heads home with asteroid dust
Here's how you can remain safe on WhatsApp

Here's how you can remain safe on WhatsApp
WhatsApp launches new 'Mama Love' sticker pack on Mother's Day

WhatsApp launches new 'Mama Love' sticker pack on Mother's Day
WhatsApp says accounts won't be deleted on May 15, delays new privacy policy again

WhatsApp says accounts won't be deleted on May 15, delays new privacy policy again
China's rocket out of control but risk of damage low, say experts

China's rocket out of control but risk of damage low, say experts
Telegram makes payments easier in new update

Telegram makes payments easier in new update
Facebook fights influence-for-hire campaigns

Facebook fights influence-for-hire campaigns
Blue Origin will fly first crew to space in July

Blue Origin will fly first crew to space in July
Facebook´s Workplace tool grows as jobs go remote

Facebook´s Workplace tool grows as jobs go remote

Latest

view all