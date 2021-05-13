WhatsApp working on 'chat migration' feature between iOS and Android phones

According to WhatsApp watchdog, the feature will be available in a future update. SCREENGRAB/Twitter

Cross-platform messaging application WhatsApp is now working on a 'chat migration feature' so that users can easily transfer chats and messages between iOS and Android phones.



According to WABetainfo, the feature will be available in a future update.

"If you missed the news, @WhatsApp is working on a chat migration feature, so you can easily transfer your chats and messages between iOS and Android. The feature will be available in a future update. When it's ready, the announcement will be available here on @WABetaInfo," the WhatsApp observer wrote on Twitter.

WhatsApp is reportedly also working on a feature that will allow users to change "some colours" of the app.

"WhatsApp is developing a feature that allows changing some colours in their app," tweeted WABetaInfo that keeps a close eye on the developments related to the Facebook-owned app.

The platform stated that the "feature is under development" and any details related to it are yet to come forward.