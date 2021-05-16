Rihanna delights fans as she reveals about her new music

Rihanna has reportedly been working on new music for a long time and her ninth album has finally come together.

The Desperado singer's excited fans have been waiting for a long time for the superstar to release her new music. A media outlet, citing an insider, reported that new songs are in the works including a new video.

According to the new report, the 33-year-old singer said that her ninth album — which has been dubbed by fans and the singer herself as 'R9' — would soon be released though many details are 'tightly under wraps.'

The details about the music video shoot were revealed with the source saying: 'The project is still tightly under wraps but Rihanna will be filming a new music video in Los Angeles in July.'