Sunday May 16 2021
Web Desk

Rihanna delights fans as she reveals about her new music

Web Desk

Sunday May 16, 2021

Rihanna has reportedly been working on new music for a long time and her ninth album has finally come together. 

The Desperado singer's excited fans have been waiting for a long time for the superstar to release her new music. A media outlet, citing an insider, reported that new songs are in the works including a new video.

According to the new report, the 33-year-old singer said that her ninth album — which has been dubbed by fans and the singer herself as 'R9' — would soon be released though many details are 'tightly under wraps.'

The details about the music video shoot were revealed with the source saying: 'The project is still tightly under wraps but Rihanna will be filming a new music video in Los Angeles in July.'

