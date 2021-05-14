Pakistan down to 61% of COVID-19 peak, cases falling: report

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan have dropped 61% from their peak, an infectious disease specialist said Friday as the country continues its fight against the third wave of the pandemic.



Dr Faheem Younus, who serves as chief of infectious diseases at the US-based University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, made this statement after observing the available data.

He said cases falling to 11/100,000 and shared a graph of the fall by Reuters.

"That’s good. Stay at it until case counts are <5/100,000 and speed up vaccinations," Dr Younus advised.

According to Reuters daily coronavirus report on Pakistan, average number of new infections reported each day in Pakistan fell by more than 1,900 over the last 3 weeks, 34% of its previous peak

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 3,552 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 61% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.



There have been 870,703 infections and 19,336 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic started.

Pakistan has administered at least 3,705,244 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 0.9% of the country’s population.

Pakistan reported 2,517 new coronavirus infections in a single day on Friday, with the country reporting fewer cases of the infection compared to a few weeks ago.

According to the figures provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan carried out 30,700 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, out of which 2,517 returned positive.

The positivity ratio in Pakistan stands at 8.19% as of today.

At least 48 people have lost their lives to the virus in the last 24 hours across the country, NCOC said.

Eid-ul-Fitr guidelines

Earlier, the NCOC had issued guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus during Eid holidays.

The forum had urged the nation to stand united and firm to support these steps undertaken for the well-being of the Pakistani people.

The guidelines:

Eid prayers should be organised in open spaces with COVID protocols. If there is a compulsion to offer prayers in a mosque, then windows and doors should be kept open for ventilation.

Eid prayers should take place in 2-3 shifts at one venue with staggered timings to minimise attendance.

Efforts should be made to keep the sermon (khutba) very brief in order to reduce exposure.

Discourage sick, elderly, and children under 15-years of age from attending prayers.

Mandatory wearing of face mask.

Multiple entry and exit points at prayer venue to avoid rush of individuals.

Thermal screening at entry points.

Availability and use of hand sanitisers at entrances and exits.

6-feet social distancing markings at the venue.

Worshippers should bring their own prayer mats.

Encourage people to perform wudhu/ablution at home

Discourage socialising and handshakes at the venue after prayers.

No gathering before and after prayer.

Banners/panaflexes highlighting COVID-19 protocols should be displayed at prominent places at the venue as part of the awareness campaign.

Well laid out parking areas should be prepared for crowd management.

