Pakistan down to 61% of COVID-19 peak, cases falling: report

Friday May 14, 2021
Coronavirus cases in Pakistan have dropped 61% from their peak, an infectious disease specialist said Friday as the country continues its fight against the third wave of the pandemic.
Dr Faheem Younus, who serves as chief of infectious diseases at the US-based University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, made this statement after observing the available data.
He said cases falling to 11/100,000 and shared a graph of the fall by Reuters.
"That’s good. Stay at it until case counts are <5/100,000 and speed up vaccinations," Dr Younus advised.
According to Reuters daily coronavirus report on Pakistan, average number of new infections reported each day in Pakistan fell by more than 1,900 over the last 3 weeks, 34% of its previous peak
COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 3,552 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 61% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.
There have been 870,703 infections and 19,336 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic started.
Pakistan has administered at least 3,705,244 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 0.9% of the country’s population.
Pakistan reported 2,517 new coronavirus infections in a single day on Friday, with the country reporting fewer cases of the infection compared to a few weeks ago.
According to the figures provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan carried out 30,700 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, out of which 2,517 returned positive.
The positivity ratio in Pakistan stands at 8.19% as of today.
At least 48 people have lost their lives to the virus in the last 24 hours across the country, NCOC said.
Earlier, the NCOC had issued guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus during Eid holidays.
The forum had urged the nation to stand united and firm to support these steps undertaken for the well-being of the Pakistani people.
