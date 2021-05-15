Pakistan reports less than 2,000 coronavirus cases in a single day

- Pakistan last reported less than 2,000 coronavirus cases on March 8, 2021.
- 83 more die from coronavirus across Pakistan.
- Positivity ratio stands at 5.06%.
Pakistan reported less than 2,000 coronavirus cases in a single day, on Friday, the first time in over two months the same happened.
As per data obtained from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan reported 1,531 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, with 83 more dying from the infection.
The NCOC said Pakistan conducted 30,248 tests of the infection, with the positivity ration standing at 5.06%.
Pakistan's total death toll from the infection has climbed to 19,467.
The most number of coronavirus deaths were reported in Punjab, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in second place.
Of the 83 who passed away from coronavirus on Friday, 73 had been admitted to hospitals while 36 were on ventilators.
Eid guidelines:
Earlier, the NCOC had issued guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus during Eid holidays.
The forum had urged the nation to stand united and firm to support these steps undertaken for the well-being of the Pakistani people.
The guidelines:
- Eid prayers should be organised in open spaces with COVID protocols. If there is a compulsion to offer prayers in a mosque, then windows and doors should be kept open for ventilation.
- Eid prayers should take place in 2-3 shifts at one venue with staggered timings to minimise attendance.
- Efforts should be made to keep the sermon (khutba) very brief in order to reduce exposure.
- Discourage sick, elderly, and children under 15-years of age from attending prayers.
- Mandatory wearing of face mask.
- Multiple entry and exit points at prayer venue to avoid rush of individuals.
- Thermal screening at entry points.
- Availability and use of hand sanitisers at entrances and exits.
- 6-feet social distancing markings at the venue.
- Worshippers should bring their own prayer mats.
- Encourage people to perform wudhu/ablution at home
- Discourage socialising and handshakes at the venue after prayers.
- No gathering before and after prayer.
- Banners/panaflexes highlighting COVID-19 protocols should be displayed at prominent places at the venue as part of the awareness campaign.
- Well laid out parking areas should be prepared for crowd management.