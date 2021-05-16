Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 16 2021
Netlfix announces new 'Bridgerton' spinoff series

Sunday May 16, 2021

Netlfix announces new ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff series

Online streaming giant Netflix recently announced its first ever spinoff series into Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte and fans are the fan base is rejoicing.

The news was initially announced over on the company’s official Twitter account and it read, “All Hail The Queen!”

“Thrilled to announce we’re expanding the Bridgerton universe with a limited series that will tell Queen Charlotte’s origin story — the series will also feature young Violet Bridgerton and young Lady Danbury”.

Check it out below:

Even Netflix’s global head of TV Bela Bajaria weighed in and was quoted telling Rolling Stone, “Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton.”

“Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled.” (sic)

