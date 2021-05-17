Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan has more than 181 million mobile subscribers: PTA

Monday May 17, 2021

Representational image. — Twitter/PTAofficialpk

  • The overall teledensity of Pakistan stands at 85%, says PTA.
  • There are now over 100 million broadband subscribers in Pakistan.
  • 88% population has access to internet/broadband services.

The Pakistan Telecommunication said Monday mobile subscribers in the country have reached 181 million, as it marked the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD).

The purpose of the WTISD is to help raise awareness of the possibilities that the use of the internet and other information and communication technologies (ICT) could bring to societies and economies, as well as of ways to bridge the digital divide.

17 May marks the anniversary of the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention and the creation of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The year's theme is "Accelerating Digital Transformation in challenging times".

The overall teledensity — the number of telephone connections for every hundred individuals living within an area — of Pakistan stands at 85%, the telecommunication authority said.

There are now over 100 million broadband subscribers in Pakistan, PTA said, with 88% of the population having access to internet/broadband services at one of the "lowest rates in the region".

Pakistani digital infrastructure proves its 'resilience'

Moreover, the PTA said Pakistan’s digital infrastructure had proven its resilience during unprecedented bandwidth demand in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Telecom operators implemented many initiatives under the instructions of PTA to facilitate subscribers; by offering discount packages & temporary upgrades at little to no cost and sending vital health messages directly to subscribers’ mobile phones," it added.

