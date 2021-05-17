Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 17 2021
By
Ashraf Malkham

Petrol price in Pakistan to remain unchanged for May: Farrukh Habib

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said Monday the price of petroleum products would remain unchanged for May.

"The petroleum products price will remain the same till May 31," the state minister said, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided not to burden the people despite increasing rates in the international market.

The minister claimed the national exchequer would suffer a loss of Rs2.77 billion if the rates of petroleum products are not increased.

"The government has not only adjusted petroleum levy but also reduced the sales tax on light diesel and kerosene oil."

Therefore, petrol will continue to cost Rs108.56 per litre, diesel Rs110.76 per litre, kerosene oil Rs80, and light diesel oil Rs77.65 per litre.

PM Imran Khan had not increased petrol prices in April despite an increase in the rates internationally, and due to that, the national exchequer suffered a loss of Rs4.8 billion.

