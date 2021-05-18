Can't connect right now! retry
PSL 2021: Emirates Cricket Board allows PCB to hold remaining matches in Abu Dhabi

Tuesday May 18, 2021

Pakistani cricket fans pictured in the stands. Photo: File

  • Huge sigh of relief for PCB as Emirates gives green signal to host PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi: sources.
  • PCB had been waiting for confirmation from the Emirates Cricket Board for the past week or so. 
  • PSL 6 had been postponed in March after a few players and match officials had tested positive for coronavirus.

The remaining 20 matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 edition will be held in Abu Dhabi, confirmed a source on Tuesday, as the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) gave the green signal for Pakistan to host the series in the UAE. 

The development took place today, as the PCB anxiously waited for the UAE government to give clearance to the ECB. 

As soon as the ECB obtained clearance from the UAE authorities on holding the PSL matches in Abu Dhabi, the decision was conveyed to the PCB, confirmed the source. 

The PCB is now focusing on the operational aspect of the league, figuring out how to take the players to Abu Dhabi and will reach out to franchises to apprise them about the SOPs that they will need to abide by in the UAE. 

PCB gets green signal to host PSL matches in UAE: report

A report had previously claimed that the PCB received a green signal from the UAE authorities to hold the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the PSL there.

However, it is not clear yet whether the matches will be played in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, The News had reported on Monday.

The UAE authorities have made it mandatory for all players and officials to undergo a 10-day quarantine.

The sixth edition of the PSL was postponed in early March after a couple of players and support staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

Only 14 matches of the tournament had been played when the pandemic forced the PCB to suspend the tournament.

Ever since then, the PCB has been hopeful of conducting the remaining matches of the league in the UAE, as social gatherings and other sports activities remain banned in Pakistan owing to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

