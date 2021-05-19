Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle brutally mocked by comedians during a show

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 19, 2021

Meghan Markle fans did not support her didn't have many supporters on comedy program 'Have You Been Paying Attention?' as she was brutally mocked at the show on Monday.

The Duchess of Sussex was mocked by comedians Sam Pang and Tim McDonald, after quizmaster Tom Gleisner asked the panel to name the first TV show she appeared on following her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Tom Gleisner asked the panel to name the first TV show she appeared on following her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Tim was first to ring his buzzer, answering: 'Was it... Better Homewreckers and Gardens?' This was in reference to the Aussie show Better Homes and Gardens.

The comedians erupted in laughter once again, before Tom explained that Meghan had actually appeared on a fundraiser program called Vax Live.

It comes after Nine's Today show host Karl Stefanovic offered an unsympathetic verdict on Prince Harry's recent interview with the Armchair Expert podcast, during which he accused his father, Prince Charles, of subjecting him to 'genetic pain'.

The show also aired a gallery of photos from Harry's twenties - when he was known for his partying and rebellious nature, in contrast to his strait-laced older brother, Prince William - Stefanovic couldn't resist taking another swipe.

Later in the program, Stefanovic criticised Prince Harry again, telling him he should follow his grandmother the Queen's example by 'just getting on with it'.

More From Entertainment:

Franco Battiato, Italian composer and electronic music pioneer, dies aged 76

Franco Battiato, Italian composer and electronic music pioneer, dies aged 76
Miranda Cosgrove backs iCarly fellow Laci Mosley after cyberbullying

Miranda Cosgrove backs iCarly fellow Laci Mosley after cyberbullying

Kate Middleton was an inspiration to Meghan Markle before she met Prince Harry

Kate Middleton was an inspiration to Meghan Markle before she met Prince Harry
Sai de Silva takes motherhood style to next level

Sai de Silva takes motherhood style to next level
Kim Kardashian shares interesting things about her kids with Scott Disick

Kim Kardashian shares interesting things about her kids with Scott Disick
Amazon reported in talks with MGM as streaming deals accelerate

Amazon reported in talks with MGM as streaming deals accelerate
Paul Rudd's absence from Friends reunion line-up irks fans

Paul Rudd's absence from Friends reunion line-up irks fans
Kate Middleton and Prince William cross half a million followers on YouTube

Kate Middleton and Prince William cross half a million followers on YouTube
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl

Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl
'Captain Marvel' star Brie Larson says Miley Cyrus brings out her superhuman strength

'Captain Marvel' star Brie Larson says Miley Cyrus brings out her superhuman strength
Dua Lipa tops Billboard Canada Hot 100 with 'Levitating'

Dua Lipa tops Billboard Canada Hot 100 with 'Levitating'
'Princess Diana, Meghan Markle both were not given advice about royal life'

'Princess Diana, Meghan Markle both were not given advice about royal life'

Latest

view all