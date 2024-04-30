King Charles reminded Prince Harry, Meghan need to be exposed for bullying

King Charles has just been called on to release the actual details and findings of the bullying probe that was conducted against the Sussexes.



These calls have been issued by royal commentator and author Tom Bower.

He weighed in on everything during one of his own interviews with The Daily Mail.

During that interview he urged King Charles to release all the documents and findings accumulated during the bullying probe that was launched against the Sussexes.

He began the call by saying, “At some stage King Charles has got to decide — and I hope it is sooner rather than later — that the Sussexes must be exposed.”

“Probably the Palace thinks this not the moment to reveal or release this information. I disagree.”

For those unversed, there was a lot of staff turnover that happened once Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family and past accusations made have also resurfaced since the Duchess released her very own luxury lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.