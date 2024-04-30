Prince Harry's left Royal Family lesser and smaller

Prince Harry has just sparked a debate about the way he left the Royal Family looking ‘lesser and smaller’.

Famed commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these sentiments in one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on the pain the Firm has experienced since losing on the Sussexes’ star power.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “At the end of the day, there is one thing that is painfully clear: The loss of Harry and Meghan to Crown Inc was, and will continue to be, immeasurable.”

“They were and are supremely good at charming, at smiling, at working crowds and at taking to the same ‘stage’ day after day and looking like they are enjoying every damn minute of it.”

“So, in London, not that far at all from the West End, the royal show has gone on, lesser, smaller than it could have been and in Montecito, the Sussexes continue to try to get their new show off the ground,” she also added before signing off.