Prince Harry never had a chance in the UK: ‘It was a binary choice’

Prince Harry reportedly had no chance at an in-and-out situation, as he once hoped, as it was a ‘binary choice’ according to many experts.



Everything has been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces with News.com.au.

In that piece the commentator touched on the couple’s public stripping and recounted how “In 2021, when the late Queen officially withdrew the couple’s patronages and the duke’s honorary military titles, the couple put out a statement tinged with churlishness in which they asserted, ‘service is universal’.”

“And indeed it is but the Sussexes’ model of service looks more and more like them skirting Her late Majesty’s diktat that they could not be half-in and half-out of Crown Inc,” she also claimed.

For those unversed, at the time, “What the Sussexes’ were proposing was a novel one-foot-in, one-foot-out model of royaling, where they could continue to officially represent Her late Majesty on occasion but also ‘work to become financially independent’ i.e. earn some lovely cash.

But only five days after the fact, the Duke was met with a resounding rejection.

In Spare Prince Harry recounted the entire thing in a few short words that said, ‘the fix was in’.

All in all, Ms Elser feels, “Queen Elizabeth’s stance seems to have been that, like being a little big pregnant or a little bit the Pope, this was a binary choice. A or B. Up or down. Harry and Meghan could be in or out.”