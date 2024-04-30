Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of having Tourettes syndrome

Prince Harry has just come under fire acting like he has a palace-related Tourettes syndrome.



Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims about the Duke of Sussex.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on the couple’s decline from the US’ most captivating commodities, to something else.

According to Ms Elser, “The future for Harry and Meghan, the two most in-demand people in the world at the time, seemed dazzlingly, sunglasses-required bright. So what did our lead players do?”

“They told their story again and again for years on end like they had a sort of palace-related version of Tourettes and continued to do a lot of ‘royal’ charity outings.”

Even at this point in time, Ms Elser fears, “they don’t seem to have quite worked out how to truly divorce their new philanthropic careers where they can be as bold and creative as they fancy and instead seem to routinely fall back on the old palace playbook, albeit under the Sussex banner.”

“What the last four years also reflects is their willingness to continue to ‘royal’ away at things despite the late Queen attempting to have put her foot down about separating the commercial and the quasi-official.”