King Charles issues first public statement after Prince Harry announced UK trip

King Charles has issued his first public statement after his younger son Prince Harry announced a UK trip in May.



Royal expert Chris Ship shared a video of King Charles as the monarch on Tuesday made first official public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer, after doctors said they were "very encouraged" by the progress of his treatment.

The royal expert tweeted with the video, “The King has been asked how he is getting on with his cancer treatment.

“He says 'I’m alright, thank you'.”

King Charles, 75, had suspended public-facing duties in February after cancer was found while he was being treated for an enlarged prostate the previous month.

King Charles statement came two days after Prince Harry confirmed his UK return in May seemingly without Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet.

The Invictus Games Foundation spokesperson said about a 'Service of Thanksgiving' at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8th, “We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion.”



