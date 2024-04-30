Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘plugging away' with good works as an ersatz royal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been bashed for ‘plugging away’ at their own good works following a model that can best be described as ersatz royal.



All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she said, “This week it was announced that the duke and duchess are off to Nigeria this month, having accepted an invitation to visit in conjunction with the Invictus Games, where they will meet with military personnel and attend an ‘array of cultural activities’.”

“All of which feels … royal,” Ms Elser chimed in while noting.

She even went as far as to pose a few questions to the royals and said, “How is it that today, more than four years after the Sussexes trundled off to do trust falls with Netflix’s head of HR, that the couple are still undertaking outings that look like they could have been ripped directly from the pages of Buckingham Palace’s circa 1985 leather-bound program?”

While the expert admits, “Let the record show, they deserve top marks and gold stars all around. The Sussexes are under no obligation to give a fig about those less fortunate and about anyone who has never stayed awake at night worrying about whether they should add in a second tennis court.”

“However, it’s not the ‘what’ they are doing but the ‘how’. The duke and duchess are plugging away with their good works following a model that can best be described as ersatz royal,” she added before concluding.