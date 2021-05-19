Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 19 2021
Kaia Gerber says she ‘needed help’ when she dated older people as a teen

Wednesday May 19, 2021

Kaia Gerber spoke about how she got independent as soon as her career took off at age 13

American supermodel Kaia Gerber has opened up about her past dating life and how being with partners older than her would make her feel.

During a profile interview with Vogue, the 19-year-old daughter to Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber spoke about how she got independent as soon as her career took off at age 13.

"I found myself in situations where I was, like, I actually don't have the life experience that I need to handle this," she said.

"You know, I was doing fashion month, but I was so young I had kissed, like, only one person. I had never had a high school sweetheart or anything," she went on to say.

Gerber further said that she ended up dating “older people” because they were the only ones she was surrounded by in the industry.

"I got put in situations where one day I'd wake up and be like, How did I get here? I have no idea what I'm doing, and I need help," said Gerber.

"And being able to ask for that help was amazing. That's what real growing up means, not being afraid to ask,” she said.

While she refrained from naming names, the model was in a relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

