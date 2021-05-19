Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday May 19 2021
Abdul Majid Bhatti

PSL 6 postponed for indefinite period: sources

Wednesday May 19, 2021

The Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition has been postponed indefinitely, sources informed Geo News, months after it was put off due to players and staff testing positive for coronavirus despite being inside a biosecure bubble.

The development came after there were reports of the remaining matches to be held in the United Arab Emirates, with the Gulf country's cricket board receiving clearance from its government to hold the tournament.

The meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with the franchises is underway following which further details will be available, sources said, adding the decision was taken due to operational hurdles.

The franchises had to bear a heavy cost, and there were issues of players and staffers being inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine, sources said.

The PCB claims that Chief Executive Wasim Khan, who is in England, was chairing the meeting, and the board's chairman Ehsan Mani was in Lahore despite the pressing issue.

However, PCB's 7-member team, led by the board's chief operating officer Salman Naseer, was in Abu Dhabi to finalise the tournament's preparations.

Earlier in the day, the scheduled departure of players for the UAE to play the remaining matches of the tournament's sixth edition from Pakistan had been delayed, sources said.

The teams and players received an advisory from the management regarding the current coronavirus situation, saying there would be no departure on May 22 as per the schedule.

The PCB had directed the players not to check-in to the hotels for quarantine as of now, sources revealed, adding the board was facing operational, coronavirus vaccine, and issues related to travel protocols.

More to follow.

