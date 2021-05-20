Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 20 2021
Salma Hayek unveils real face of Hollywood, reveals she became victim of discrimination

Thursday May 20, 2021

Acting diva Salma Hayek - who achieved excellence in her career - claimed she has faced discrimination because of her nationality when previously going for roles in Hollywood.

The Mexican actress unveiled real face of Hollywood, saying she was turned down for two big roles because of her heritage.

The 54-year-old actress opened on her struggle she faced in Hollywood, revealing she auditioned for the lead role in "two big comedies" but was turned down because of her Mexican background.

The Desperado star, in conversation with Variety, said: "The directors told me that I was the best audition and that I was better than who they cast and that they regretted it."

She continued: "If you are a woman and you are in a movie that is very successful and they say you are their favourite character, they will still give all credits of the box office to the guy. They don't count who you're bringing into the theatres."

She went on to say: "In my case, I was already a very big star in my country. I was bringing the Latino market into the theatres."

Salma Hayek claimed that the studios didn't want to accept the value of the Latino market at the time.

