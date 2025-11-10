Travis Barker shares what it is like to embrace life ahead of major milestone

Photo: Travis Barker reflects on turning 50: 'Healthier than ever'

Travis Barker has shared his feelings about a major life milestone.

With his 50th birthday approaching on November 14, 2025, Travis Barker is reflecting on the milestone with gratitude rather than dread.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, the drummer shared how he feels heading into the next decade of his life.

“I’m so proud of where I’m at at 50. It’s incredible,” he said.

“I’m healthier now than I’ve ever been, I’m in better shape now than I’ve ever been. I’m happier now than I’ve ever been,” he added, calling the age “a blessing.”

He also noted, “I love being 50. I love to say that I’m here. And I figured out so much that I didn’t know even five years ago.”

When asked when he feels strongest, Barker credited one ritual: “Maybe after a cold plunge — cold plunge makes me feel so good."

"But I really don’t have bad days,” he concluded.