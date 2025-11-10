Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' rep responds to drinking in prison speculations

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ rep reacts to sobriety breach claims

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ team is pushing back against reports that the disgraced music mogul was caught drinking homemade alcohol while in prison.

According to TMZ, the 56-year-old rapper was allegedly found consuming a fermented mix of Fanta soda, sugar, and apples inside the Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey, where he was recently transferred.

Advertisement

The outlet also claimed officials considered moving him to a different unit following the incident but ultimately chose not to.

Combs’ spokesperson dismissed the report in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, “There have been several false and reckless reports circulating about Mr. Combs. He has not violated any prison rules. His sobriety and self-discipline are priorities, and he is taking them seriously.”

“This is only his first week at FCI Fort Dix,” the statement continued. “Unfortunately, rumors will surface throughout his time there. We ask the public and the press to give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth, and the grace to move forward in peace.”

A similar message was shared on Combs’ official X account on Saturday, calling the story “completely false” and emphasising that his focus remains on “becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family.”

Combs was sentenced in October to 50 months in prison after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

He was moved from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to the low-security Fort Dix facility on October 30, following complaints from his legal team about conditions at the previous location.

Combs’ lawyers asked for the move to Fort Dix because it offers drug rehab programs, and Judge Arun Subramanian, who sentenced Combs, also advised that he get treatment for substance abuse.