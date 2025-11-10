Carol Burnett gets candid about Dick Van Dyke ahead of his 100th birthday

Carol Burnett names her favourite Dick Van Dyke project

Carol Burnett revealed which Dick Van Dyke's performance is her favourite.

In an interview with People Magazine, Carol talked about her decades-long friendship with Dick, who turns 100 on December 13.

Advertisement

The actress shared that what she loves most about Dick is "his kindness."

"His kindness and his…the way he moves. I mean, he's very brilliant as a comedian, and he can do stunts and do all kinds of things, but also he's a very good dramatic actor," Carol said.

Moreover, revealing her favourite performance of Dick, Carol said, "Do you remember the one he did – I think it was called The Morning After — and it was one of the greatest performances I've ever seen."

"And that was Dick Vandy. So he's not only a brilliant comedian, he's a brilliant actor," she said.

Carol Burnett and Dick Van Dyke met in 1950s and remained close friends through their legendary career.