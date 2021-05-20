Punjab to give update on reopening of schools within next 24 hours

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas

Murad Raas says update will be issued on reopening of schools within next 24 hours.

Urges masses to follow coronavirus SOPs

NCOC has allowed staggered opening of schools where positivity ratio is less than 5%.

LAHORE: The government of Punjab on Thursday announced it would update masses about the reopening of both public and private schools in the province.

According to a tweet by Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas, the announcement about schools reopening in the province would be made within the next 24 hours.

"Will update on opening of all Public and Private Schools in Punjab within 24 hours. Please follow SOPs issued by the Government," he tweeted.



The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday allowed the reopening of schools in districts where the COVID-19 positivity ratio is less than 5%.

The development came after NCOC chief Asad Umar presided over a meeting, with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, provincial chief secretaries and other members in attendance via video link.

A detailed review of the disease's prevalence in the country was taken, a statement from the NCOC had said. Following the meeting, important decisions regarding restrictions were taken after extensive deliberations.

The NCOC had also announced that a staggered opening of educational institutions would also take place. These will not include the institutions that will be opened from May 24.

