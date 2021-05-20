50 travellers returning from Dubai, Abu Dhabi test positive for coronavirus at Peshawar airport

The total coronavirus caseload in Pakistan has crossed 850,000 cases. Photo: Geo.tv

50 passengers report positive for coronavirus at Peshawar airport.

This is the second incident of COVID-19 cases being reported among travellers at the Peshawar airport within the last three days.

On Tuesday, 28 passengers returning from a Gulf country tested positive in Pakistan at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: As many as 50 passengers coming from Dubai and Abu Dhabi have tested positive for coronavirus at the Peshawar airport.



The infection was confirmed in passengers of two flights coming from Dubai and Abu Dhabi this morning, according to the Bacha Khan International Airport administration.

The administration said that COVID-19 tests were conducted on the passengers arriving at the airport. The COVID-19 positive passengers were handed over to the district administration.



According to the administration, various parts of the airport have been disinfected after the cases were reported.

At least 32 members of the airport staff are already infected with the coronavirus.

It should be noted that even before this, the coronavirus has been confirmed among passengers coming from the United Arab Emirates.

The development is a worrying one as Pakistan, like many countries around the world, continues to grapple with the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.



The total caseload in the country has crossed 850,000 cases.