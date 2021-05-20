Pakistan reports over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in 13 days

With the new virus cases, the total caseload stands at 890, 391 nationwide. REUTERS/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported over 4,000 coronavirus cases in 13 days after 4,207 new infections emerged on Thursday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 890, 391 since the pandemic hit the country last year.

Last time, Pakistan reported over 4,000 cases on May 17 when 4,109 infections were registered.

The country recorded 8.22% positivity rate across the country, according to the official data provided by National Command and Control Centre (NCOC).

Pakistan reported 131 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 19,987. In addition, nationwide recoveries were recorded at 804,122.



Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic both in terms of cases reported as well as deaths followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

So far, 331,102 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 303,323 in Sindh, 128,033 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,24,223 in Balochistan, 79,789 in Islamabad, 18,469 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,452 in Gilgit-Baltistan.



Furthermore, 9,640 individuals have lost their lives to the virus in Punjab, 4,854 in Sindh, 3,855 in KP, 239 in Balochistan, 740 in Islamabad, 521 in Azad Kashmir, and 107 in GB.

As many as 51,130 tests were conducted to diagnose coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The total number of tests currently stands at 12,603,469.



NCOC relaxes restrictions

Yesterday, NCOC allowed the reopening of schools in districts where the COVID-19 positivity ratio is less than 5%.

The development came after NCOC chief Asad Umar presided over a meeting, with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, provincial chief secretaries, and other members in attendance via video link.

A detailed review of the disease's prevalence in the country was taken, a statement from the NCOC said.

Restrictions still in place

Shrines, cinemas, indoor dining, indoor gyms, amusement parks, contact sports, festivals, cultural and other events, and indoor/outdoor gatherings will remain banned till further notice.

The forum decided that wearing masks will remain compulsory, but "innovative measures for enforcement" will be taken. "Implementation of broader lockdowns with stringent enforcement to be made based on risk assessment," the statement added.

The current inbound and land border policy will stay intact till further orders.

"Critical monitoring of disease prevalence and critical health care system is being carried out on daily basis, and necessary steps will be taken accordingly, whenever deemed appropriate to control the disease spread," the statement said.