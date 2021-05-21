Punjab to reopen schools in some districts from May 24: Murad Raas

Students sitting in a classroom. Photo for representation only. — File

Private and public schools in certain districts of Punjab will reopen from Monday, May 24.

Public and private schools in Punjab's select districts will operate only four days a week, while schools will be allowed to call students on alternate days with 50% attendance, the notification said.

A decision related to the opening of schools in the remaining districts will be taken in the next meeting, the notification said.

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Friday said announced that schools in few districts of Punjab will reopen from Monday, May 24.



According to a notification issued in this regard, a copy of which was shared by the minister on his Twitter account, public and private schools in Punjab's select districts will operate only four days a week.

Moreover, schools will be allowed to call students on alternate days with 50% attendance.

A decision related to the opening of schools in the remaining districts will be taken in the next meeting, the notification said.

Per the notification, schools will be opened in the following districts:

Bahawalnagar, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Sahiwal, Chakwal, Jhelum, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, Kasur, Pakpattan, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahuddin, Rajanpur, and Vehari.

"All the concerned authorities shall ensure the observance and compliance of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit. The schools shall open for 04 days a week staggering 02 days attendance of each child," the notification read.

A day earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had allowed the reopening of schools in districts where the COVID-19 positivity ratio is less than 5%.

The NCOC had decided all SSC and HSSC exams will be held after June 20, while professional and non-professional exams would take place on a case-to-case basis depending on recommendations from the Ministry of Education.