China pledges to share growth gains, deepen Pakistan partnership

Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong addressing a media reception in Karachi. — APP

Chinese Consul General in Karachi Yang Yundong said that China was committed to sharing the fruits of its progress with all countries, including Pakistan, and urged both sides to deepen cooperation during 2026, the year marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Addressing the Chinese New Year media reception at the Chinese Consulate in Karachi, he said that "both countries should also work together with renewed momentum and unremitting efforts — just like a galloping horse."

The year 2026 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relationsbetween the two countries.

Yang also referred to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar’s visit to China from January 3 to January 5 on the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

He was honoured as the first leader to visit China in 2026 and had co-chaired the 7th China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue.

During that discussion, the two leaders had agreed to enhance strategic communication, deepen strategic mutual trust, jointly safeguard their common interests, promote the economic and social development of the two countries, and safeguard and advance peace, development and prosperity of the region and beyond.

Both countries had also welcomed third-party participation in CPEC cooperation and expressed commitment to building an upgraded version 2.0 of the CPEC.

They had equally vowed to focus on the three key sectors of industry, agriculture and mining, promote the building and operation of the Gwadar Port, ensure the smooth passage of the Karakoram Highway, and enhance Pakistan’s capacity for sustainable development.

"This visit vividly demonstrates that China regards its relationship with Pakistan as unique and a top priority," remarked Yang Yundong about the Dar-Yi meeting.

He further said that, "We must remain firm in our belief that the China-Pakistan friendship has remained true to its original aspiration despite the changing times, and has been refined into pure gold through trials and tribulations."

Yang said the two countries "should take the 75th anniversary as an opportunity to further contemplate how to endow the China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership with more prominent contemporary value, a deeper social foundation, and broader development prospects, so as to better benefit our two countries and peoples."