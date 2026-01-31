10 security forces martyred, 37 terrorists killed in India-backed Balochistan attacks

Security personnel patrol with vehicles on a street in Quetta, Pakistan, on March 25, 2020. — AFP

At least 10 police and security personnel embraced martyrdom in Balochistan as India-sponsored terrorists launched attacks at 12 locations, with forces eliminating 37 militants, security sources said on Saturday.

The security forces are still pursuing terrorists at different locations, and there are reports of more deaths and losses of terrorists, the sources added.

They further noted that the attacks carried out by Fitna al-Hindustan last night have been foiled via timely and effective action by the security forces and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

While condemning the deadly attacks, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the security forces and LEAs for foiling the attacks.

"I salute the brave sons who thwarted the evil intentions of the terrorists," he said.

Paying homage to the 10 martyrs who sacrificed their lives while foiling the attacks, the security czar said that the nation is proud of its brave sons, and the soldiers who sacrificed their lives are its heroes.

"The great sacrifices of the martyrs will always be remembered," he added.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.