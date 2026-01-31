 
AJK President Sultan Mahmood passes away at 71

Barrister Sultan had been battling liver cancer and was undergoing treatment at Islamabad hospital

By
Afzal Butt
|

January 31, 2026

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry gestures during an event. — APP
Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood, 71, passed away after battling cancer for several months.

Barrister Sultan was suffering from liver cancer and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Islamabad, where he breathed his last today.

His funeral prayer will be offered at 3pm on Sunday in Khari Sharif.

PTI-backed Barrister Sultan was elected as the president of AJK in August 2021. He had secured 34 votes out of 52.

Sultan, then PTI’s regional president, was elected to the AJK Legislative Assembly from LA-3 Mirpur-III, marking his seventh win in nine general elections since 1985.

