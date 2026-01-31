Basant-themed buses, QRTs unveiled as preparations swing into full gear

Kites are displayed at the kite market in Rawalpindi near the capital Islamabad. — Reuters/File

The Punjab government departments joined citizens in preparations for Basant 2026 as the Lahore administration adorned public transport buses with Basant-themed artwork.

Speedo and green electric buses have been adorned with cultural themes, with special Punjab-inspired colours and images displayed on several buses.

The Punjab government has previously said that free travel will be available across Lahore on the metro bus, Orange Line, Speedo and electric bus services during the festival.

Preparations are in full swing across Lahore as the city gears up to host the Basant festival from February 6 to 8, after an over two-decade hiatus.

Separately, the Lahore deputy commissioner constituted quick response teams (QRTs) in every tehsil to ensure public safety, monitoring and emergency response during the Basant celebrations.

According to an official notification, each QRT will be headed by the assistant commissioner of the tehsil concerned and will include representatives from Rescue 1122, police Special Branch, health, education and other civic departments.

The notification directed teams to identify and inspect all dangerous and dilapidated buildings and rooftops, serve notices, and obtain affidavits from owners to prevent any activity posing a risk to human life.

Assistant commissioners have been instructed to personally ensure and certify by February 2 that no kite flying activity takes place on structurally unsafe rooftops within their jurisdictions.

It further stated that all rooftops and premises hosting kite flying must be registered with the Lahore district administration through the Basant Portal, with strict adherence to the prescribed safety measures and code of conduct.

The teams have also been tasked with ensuring uninterrupted power supply, covering manholes and potholes, deploying emergency services, establishing health camps and submitting daily reports to the district control room during the Basant period.

"Disseminate and strictly enforce the approved code of conduct among commercial markets, hotels, and residential areas through coordinated awareness campaigns, notices, and on-ground outreach, in order to ensure public awareness, compliance, and a safe Basant," read the notification.

Further, the QRTs have been directed to monitor and supervise cleanliness activities and to implement special cleanliness campaigns effectively.

The QRTs have also been instructed to;