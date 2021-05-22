Can't connect right now! retry
'Happy Birthday Sarfaraz': Twitter wishes former captain as he turns 34

Saturday May 22, 2021

 Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Photo: Geo.tv/File

Twitteratis wished luck and great success to former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed as he turned 34 on Saturday.

Sarfaraz was born on May 22, 1987, in Karachi. All in all, Sarfaraz has played 49 Tests, 117 ODIs, and 60 T20Is for Pakistan so far.

On his 34th birthday, Azam's fellow cricketers also took to the micro-blogging site to greet him. "Safi Bhai. This birthday, I wish you abundant happiness and love."Pakistani batsman Fakhar Zaman wrote on Twitter.

"A man with the heart for Pakistan. Who taught us to have faith and deliver. To never give up and attack when the tides are against you. Happy Birthday to @SarfarazA_54 Bhai," Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam wished Sarfaraz on his birthday.

Read more: Sarfraz Ahmed says would love to play a 'Dabangg' role if given chance in films

Sarfaraz Ahmed is the first captain to lead Pakistan to its first championship title.

Meanwhile, his other fellow players and cricket colleagues including Shaheen Afridi and Rameez Raja also wished the wicketkeeper on his born day.


