Sarfraz Ahmed says would love to play a 'Dabangg' role if given chance in films

Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed reacts during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Geo.tv/via Geo News/Files

KARACHI: National cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed says he would love to play a "Dabangg character" from Bollywood star Salman Khan's 2010 film should he ever get a chance to be in a movie.



Speaking in Geo News' programme Score, wherein the country's favourite cricketer was asked interesting, light-humoured questions, Ahmed revealed to host Syed Yahya Hussaini that his favourite Bollywood actress was none other than Katrina Kaif.



In response to a question as to whether he wishes to work in films, Pakistan's cricket captain said he was a fan of Salman Khan.

"If I ever get a chance to work in a film, I'd love to play a role similar to that of Salman Khan's Dabangg character," he said, adding that his "favourite heroine is Katrina Kaif".

The Salman-Katrina duo is one of the Indian cinema's most successful couples, with superhit films such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger, and Tiger Zinda Hai.



In his 2010 film Dabangg, however, Salman Khan portrayed the character of police officer Chulbul P. Pandey. It turned into a major box-office hit, culminating in a sequel that was released in 2012.



It should be noted that captain Sarfraz Ahmed's full interview will be aired at 5:05 PM on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha on Geo News' programme Score.