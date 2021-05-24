Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry and William's rift: Meghan drives a wedge between two brothers

Prince William and Prince Harry can heal their rift but they will never go back to normal as long as Meghan Markle is in the picture, according to  royal expert.

"Sadly, I think the only way that things would go back to normal is if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were to separate and Prince Harry returned to the UK solo, Kinsey Schofield told the Mirror: "

She added: "However, Harry would never leave his children in another country."

The rift reportedly deepened when the Duke of Cambridge tried to stop his younger brother from rushing into marrying Meghan Markle and recruited their mum Princess Diana's brother for help.

Robert Lacey - a royal biographer -  claimed in his book 'Battle of the Brothers' that William felt Harry was moving "too fast" with his new love and tried to stop him from rushing into marrying the former Suits actress and divorcee.

According to some commentators, the Duchess of Sussex drove a wadge between  Prince Harry and his elder brother Prince William.

Several royal commentators think Harry’s living in Meghan’s world. The Duke of Sussex may have the name, but Meghan’s got the vision, the connections, and the willingness to speak out on topics.

Meghan, according to some experts, holds the key to Harry's brain and heart.

