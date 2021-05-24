Vin Diesel reaches 70 million followers on Instagram

Hollywood star Vin Diesel has reached 70 million followers on Instagram and thanked his fans for their love.



Taking to Instagram, the Fast & Furious actor shared his monochrome photo and wrote “I know, I was late to the gram Haha. But 70 million is...”

He further said “I am so grateful for all of you. You who have been on this remarkable journey with me. Thanks for the love.”

The actor added “As always, I hope to make you proud.”



Meanwhile, Vin Diesel is following only 64 people on Instagram.