Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday May 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Man dies after getting trapped inside dinosaur statue in Spain

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 25, 2021

A papier-mache stegosaurus in the Barcelona suburb of Santa Coloma de Gramenet. — Google Maps

MADRID: A 40-year-old man got trapped inside a large statue of a dinosaur in a Barcelona suburb and subsequently died, Spanish police said Tuesday.

It is not clear why the man went inside the decorative stegosaurus located outside a disused cinema in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, but there is no suspicion of foul play, said a spokeswoman for the regional police force, the Mossos d´Esquadra.

"Everything indicates it was an accidental death," she told AFP.

Police were called to the scene on Saturday.

Spanish media reported that a father and his son out playing in the area noticed a strange smell coming from the papier-mache figure and alerted the authorities.

Firefighters removed the man's body, which was inside one of the legs of the dinosaur.

According to local media, police suspect the man — who had been reported missing by his family — had entered the statue to sleep there or to try to retrieve something, such as his mobile phone, and became stuck.

The dinosaur statue has previously sometimes been used by homeless people as a place to sleep.

There is a removable slab in the dinosaur's stomach which the man is believed to have used to climb inside.

More From World:

Dozens of Palestinian journalists blocked by WhatsApp

Dozens of Palestinian journalists blocked by WhatsApp
'Super Blood Moon': First lunar eclipse of 2021 to occur tomorrow

'Super Blood Moon': First lunar eclipse of 2021 to occur tomorrow
India reports lowest rise in daily coronavirus cases since April 14

India reports lowest rise in daily coronavirus cases since April 14
Biden hosts George Floyd's family on anniversary of brutal murder

Biden hosts George Floyd's family on anniversary of brutal murder
Couple rent plane for Covid lockdown-busting mid-air wedding

Couple rent plane for Covid lockdown-busting mid-air wedding
Indian police serve notice to Twitter MD

Indian police serve notice to Twitter MD
India begins evacuation of thousands ahead of cyclone

India begins evacuation of thousands ahead of cyclone
Fueling 'militaristic sentiment': Russia warns Turkey over ties with Ukraine

Fueling 'militaristic sentiment': Russia warns Turkey over ties with Ukraine
Rocket hits base in Iraq where US forces work

Rocket hits base in Iraq where US forces work

George Floyd’s family marches to mark first anniversary of his death

George Floyd’s family marches to mark first anniversary of his death
India's total deaths from coronavirus surpass 300,000 mark

India's total deaths from coronavirus surpass 300,000 mark
US agents asked Asif Hafeez for help

US agents asked Asif Hafeez for help

Latest

view all