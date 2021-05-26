Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 26 2021
Prince Harry’s unearthed photos refute his earlier claims about Prince Charles

Wednesday May 26, 2021

Prince Harry is getting slammed with photos of him riding a bike as a kid with Prince Charles, after he said that he never got to ride during his childhood.

Old photos of the Duke of Sussex have come afloat where he can be seen riding a bike with his father, the Prince of Wales, by his side when he was a child.

Back in March, Harry told Oprah Winfrey in his and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview that he sees teaching his son Archie to ride a bike as one of the many advantages of living in California as he never got to do that in his childhood.

“The highlight for me is sticking [my son, Archie] on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides, which is something I was never able to do when I was young,” he said.

He added: “I can seat him on the back, and he’s got his arms out, and he’s like, ‘Whoa.’”

The resurfaced photos show Harry on the back of his father’s bike on several occasions during his childhood.

Old photos of Prince Harry have come afloat where he can be seen riding a bike with his father, Prince Charles

Another photo from 1988 shows the Duke of Cornwall riding a bike as Harry is being pulled in a wagon behind him in Scotland.

Old photos of Prince Harry have come afloat where he can be seen riding a bike with his father, Prince Charles

A shot from 1989 shows Prince Harry, Prince William with their parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana in Isles of Scilly, all riding their own bikes. 

Old photos of Prince Harry have come afloat where he can be seen riding a bike with his father, Prince Charles


