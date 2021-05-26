Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 26 2021
By
OCOur Correspondent

Unidentified men attack journalist Asad Toor at home in Islamabad

By
OCOur Correspondent

Wednesday May 26, 2021

Journalist Asad Toor

  • Journalist Asad Toor assaulted at home in Islamabad by unidentified, masked men.
  • CCTV footage shows three masked men leaving Toor's apartment after attacking him. Toor was hospitalised.
  • Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry condemns attack, orders Islamabad SSP to investigate it.

Three unidentified and masked men assaulted journalist Asad Toor at his home in Islamabad, Geo News reported Tuesday. 

Toor was later shifted to the hospital. The Islamabad police is investigating the incident.

Closed-circuit television camera footage obtained by Geo News shows the suspects fleeing after assaulting the journalist. In the video, three suspects wearing masks can be seen leaving Toor's apartment.

The video also showed an injured Toor walking out of the apartment with his hands and feet tied, calling for help.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry took notice of the incident and instructed the Islamabad SSP to investigate the attack.

Ensure security instead of giving lectures on journalists' protection, Marriyum Aurangzeb tells govt

The attack on journalist Asad Toor is reprehensible, said PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

She said the government should ensure security for journalists instead of giving lectures on protection of journalists.

The government has failed to bring the accused to justice, Aurangzeb said.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto, too, condemned the attack on Toor.


More From Pakistan:

Ship containing hazardous liquid anchored at Gadani ship-breaking yard

Ship containing hazardous liquid anchored at Gadani ship-breaking yard
PPP says PML-N used PDM, urges Fazl to take back his words

PPP says PML-N used PDM, urges Fazl to take back his words
Increase taxes on sugar beverages to prevent diabetes, Pakistan urged

Increase taxes on sugar beverages to prevent diabetes, Pakistan urged
PM Imran Khan will never allow handing over Pakistani bases to US: FM Qureshi

PM Imran Khan will never allow handing over Pakistani bases to US: FM Qureshi
Former PTI MNA Hamid-ul-Haq enters deer cage over Rs5,000 bet

Former PTI MNA Hamid-ul-Haq enters deer cage over Rs5,000 bet
Postponing Azad Kashmir elections not possible: Raja Farooq Haider

Postponing Azad Kashmir elections not possible: Raja Farooq Haider
'Great level victory' for Pakistan as international court withdraws order to freeze PIA assets in Reko Diq case

'Great level victory' for Pakistan as international court withdraws order to freeze PIA assets in Reko Diq case
'Other side of the story:' Viral video shows police misbehaving with navy officer

'Other side of the story:' Viral video shows police misbehaving with navy officer

Coronavirus curbs go into effect in Sindh as clock strikes 8

Coronavirus curbs go into effect in Sindh as clock strikes 8
UK can deport Nawaz Sharif through executive order: Shahzad Akbar

UK can deport Nawaz Sharif through executive order: Shahzad Akbar
PPP, ANP can rejoin PDM if they apologise: Fazl

PPP, ANP can rejoin PDM if they apologise: Fazl
PM has asked me to focus on Sindh’s law and order: Sheikh Rasheed

PM has asked me to focus on Sindh’s law and order: Sheikh Rasheed

Latest

view all