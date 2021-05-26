Unidentified men attack journalist Asad Toor at home in Islamabad

Journalist Asad Toor

Journalist Asad Toor assaulted at home in Islamabad by unidentified, masked men.

CCTV footage shows three masked men leaving Toor's apartment after attacking him. Toor was hospitalised.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry condemns attack, orders Islamabad SSP to investigate it.

Three unidentified and masked men assaulted journalist Asad Toor at his home in Islamabad, Geo News reported Tuesday.



Toor was later shifted to the hospital. The Islamabad police is investigating the incident.

Closed-circuit television camera footage obtained by Geo News shows the suspects fleeing after assaulting the journalist. In the video, three suspects wearing masks can be seen leaving Toor's apartment.

The video also showed an injured Toor walking out of the apartment with his hands and feet tied, calling for help.



Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry took notice of the incident and instructed the Islamabad SSP to investigate the attack.

Ensure security instead of giving lectures on journalists' protection, Marriyum Aurangzeb tells govt

The attack on journalist Asad Toor is reprehensible, said PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.



She said the government should ensure security for journalists instead of giving lectures on protection of journalists.

The government has failed to bring the accused to justice, Aurangzeb said.



PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto, too, condemned the attack on Toor.



