Wednesday May 26 2021
UNGA president Volkan Bozkir arriving in Pakistan today

Wednesday May 26, 2021

United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir. Photo: APP

  • United Nations General Assembly president due in capital today on three-day visit.
  • During his stay in Islamabad, Bozkir will have detailed talks with the foreign minister, the Foreign Office said in a statement.
  • The UNGA president will also deliver a talk on the importance of multilateralism.

ISLAMABAD: United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir is arriving in Islamabad today (Wednesday) on a three-day visit, on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During his stay in Islamabad, Bozkir will have detailed talks with the foreign minister, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The interactions will cover a wide range of political and socio-economic issues on the UN agenda.

The UNGA president tweeted about his departure.

The UNGA president will also deliver a talk on the importance of multilateralism.

Bozkir is the first Turkish national to preside over the UN General Assembly. He is a former diplomat and a senior politician. Following his 39-year long illustrious diplomatic career in the Turkish Foreign Service, Bozkir was elected thrice as member of the Turkish Parliament and has served as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee and EU Affairs minister.

He last visited Pakistan in August 2020 before taking up the position of president of the UNGA.

“The visit of the PGA would lend an opportunity to showcase Pakistan’s active contributions to multilateralism and the central role of the United Nations in international affairs,” the Foreign Office said.

It said Pakistan remained committed to supporting the United Nations General Assembly for the realization of shared objectives of maintaining international peace and security, economic and social development, promotion and protection of human rights, peaceful settlement of international disputes and developing friendly relations among nations based on the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples.

