Thursday May 27 2021
Reuters

India records daily surge in coronavirus cases of 211,298

Reuters

Thursday May 27, 2021

Family members mourn after a patient is declared dead outside the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) casualty ward, at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. — Reuters/Danish Siddiqui
  • India on Thursday records 211,298 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours.
  • The South Asian country's overall caseload is now at 27.37 million.
  • India has been suffering from the worst coronavirus crisis in the past few weeks.

BENGALURU: The devastating situation of coronavirus continues in India, as the country on Thursday recorded 211,298 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 3,847.

The South Asian country's overall caseload is now at 27.37 million, while total fatalities are at 315,235, according to health ministry data.

Read more: More than 50,000 rendered homeless in eastern India after cyclone hits coast

India has been suffering from the worst coronavirus crisis in the past few weeks as it also grapples with oxygen shortages and flood devastation.

The Indian government is facing increased criticism over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with Prime Minister Modi and state authorities being blamed for not adequately planning for the ongoing second wave of coronavirus infections.

India has the second-highest tally of COVID-19 cases in the world and has been reporting around 250,000 infections and 4,000 deaths daily. 

