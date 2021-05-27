Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 27 2021
Angelina Jolie claims she was denied a fair trial after Brad Pitt wins joint custody

Thursday May 27, 2021

American actor Angelina Jolie has filed new court documents after Brad Pitt was awarded joint custody in their long-standing court war.

Documents obtained by the Associated Press read that the Maleficent actor is of the belief she was denied a fair trial because her children were not allowed to testify before the court.

“Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case,” the documents read.

A source told HollywoodLife after her latest filing, saying: “Brad’s sole goal is to be able to see the kids. His priority is what’s best for the kids and spending more time with them. Angelina’s priority is to prevent them from spending time with Brad.”

