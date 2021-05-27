Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday May 27 2021
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck planned to debut relationship on Instagram

Thursday May 27, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were planning for a public comeback before the paparazzi beat them to it.

According to a Page Six source, the couple planned to announce their relationship in a manner that was more controlled but photos of Ben allegedly vising the On The Floor hit maker’s home kick started rumours.

“He stayed at her house [in April], and she was planning to make an announcement that they are back together on Instagram. It’s all about timing with her,” the source said.

While the couple has yet to make an official announcement, they have dropped plenty on Bennifer 2.0 hints.

Furthermore, a report by Us Weekly reveals that the two are very happy with each other and are officially in a relationship.

“Jen and Ben are both very happy with each [other] and are excited to see where the relationship goes. They are full-on dating and very happy together,” said the source to the portal.

“Ben and Jen feel so close to each other very quickly. The old flame is absolutely rekindled. They picked up where they left off in terms of affection for each other,” they went on to say.

