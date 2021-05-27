Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 27 2021
PriyanKa Chopra, Nick Jonas raise funds to fight hunger across India amid pandemic

Thursday May 27, 2021

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas on Thursday released a video statement is support of people affected by the coronavirus crisis in India.

The couple's charity foundation is raising funds to support India's healthcare infrastructure as the pandemic continues to kill more than 2000 people on daily basis.

Prinayanka and Nick, in their latest statement, asked their fans to come forward and support their efforts to fight hunger and malnutrition across India amid the pandemic.

Check out their video below:


