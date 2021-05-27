Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday May 27 2021
By
Reuters

Twitter concerned over staff's safety in India after police visit offices

By
Reuters

Thursday May 27, 2021

  • Twitter says it has concerns with regards to use of intimidation tactics by the police in response to enforcement of our global Terms of Service.
  • Delhi Police says Twitter India's convoluted stance is similar to a deer caught in the headlights.
  • India's technology ministry assures Twitter staff and all other tech firms that their staff in India is safe.

NEW DELHI: Twitter on Thursday expressed concern over the safety of its staff in India, after Indian police visited their office in Delhi as part of a probe related to the firm's tagging of some ruling party posts as manipulated media.

Leaders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party recently shared portions of a document on Twitter they said was created by the main opposition Congress party highlighting government failures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congress complained to Twitter saying the document was fake, after which Twitter marked some of the posts as "manipulated media".

The Delhi Police, which is directly controlled by Modi's government, on Monday visited a Twitter office to serve notice to the firm's country head of a probe into the tagging of tweets.

Read more: Indian police serve notice to Twitter MD

"Right now, we are concerned by recent events regarding our employees in India and the potential threat to freedom of expression for the people we serve," a Twitter spokeswoman said in statement.

"We, alongside many in civil society in India and around the world, have concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police in response to enforcement of our global Terms of Service," the spokeswoman added.

The social media giant's statements drew strong criticism from the Delhi Police, which said the firm was refusing to cooperate with law enforcement.

Read more: Will India ban WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram from today?

"Twitter Inc's latest statements are devised to seek dubious sympathy when they themselves not only refuse to comply with the law of the land but also claim to be possession of material evidence but refuse to share it with legal authority duly recognised," the police said in a statement.

"Twitter India's convoluted stance is similar to a deer caught in the headlights."

India's technology ministry also slammed the US tech firm.

"The only instance of scuttling free speech on Twitter is Twitter itself and its opaque policies, as a result of which people's accounts are suspended and tweets deleted arbitrarily without recourse," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry assured the staff of Twitter and all other tech firms that their staff in India was safe.

Read more: Quarrel between India, Twitter over account blocking deepens

It also asked Twitter to comply with Indian laws, adding that the tech firm's statement was completely "baseless, false and an attempt to defame India".

Twitter has been battling with the Indian government since February after the technology ministry asked it to block content alleging Modi's administration was trying to silence criticism related to farmer protests in the country.

Following that showdown, India announced new rules that aim to make social media firms more accountable to legal requests for swift removal of posts.

On Thursday, Twitter urged the technology ministry to give it three more months to comply with the new regulations, which include the appointment of an Indian grievance officer to deal with complaints.

The new IT rules have spurred legal battles, including a lawsuit filed by Facebook-owned WhatsApp this week which calls out India's government for exceeding its legal powers by enacting rules that will force the messaging app to break end-to-end message encryption. 

More From World:

UN rights commission approves probe into violations surrounding Gaza violence

UN rights commission approves probe into violations surrounding Gaza violence
If UK switches to four-day week it could reduce emissions, study claims

If UK switches to four-day week it could reduce emissions, study claims
Israeli strikes on Gaza may be war crimes: UN human rights chief

Israeli strikes on Gaza may be war crimes: UN human rights chief
Iran's Khamenei urges voters to ignore boycott calls, turn deaf ear to criticism

Iran's Khamenei urges voters to ignore boycott calls, turn deaf ear to criticism
Politicising COVID-19 origins hampers investigations: Chinese embassy in US

Politicising COVID-19 origins hampers investigations: Chinese embassy in US
Is Afghanistan preparing for war instead of peace?

Is Afghanistan preparing for war instead of peace?
India records daily surge in coronavirus cases of 211,298

India records daily surge in coronavirus cases of 211,298
Indian workers allege 'shocking violations' in building Hindu temple in New Jersey

Indian workers allege 'shocking violations' in building Hindu temple in New Jersey
Joe Biden orders US intelligence to review origins of coronavirus as Wuhan lab leak theory debated

Joe Biden orders US intelligence to review origins of coronavirus as Wuhan lab leak theory debated
India's religious freedom conditions continued negative trajectory in 2021: US commission

India's religious freedom conditions continued negative trajectory in 2021: US commission
UK PM's ineptitude led to tens of thousands of deaths, ex-aide says

UK PM's ineptitude led to tens of thousands of deaths, ex-aide says
More than 50,000 rendered homeless in eastern India after cyclone hits coast

More than 50,000 rendered homeless in eastern India after cyclone hits coast

Latest

view all