Saturday May 29 2021
Opposition leaders to discuss PPP, ANP's comeback in PDM today

Saturday May 29, 2021

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will host an important meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Islamabad today.

The meeting will take place at the PML-N secretariat. The PDM leaders will discuss the political situation in the country and the future strategy of the anti-government alliance.

Matters relating to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Awami National Party (ANP) will be contemplated upon. Opposition leaders will decide if both parties can be taken back again in the alliance or not.

"The PDM leaders will discuss the the PPP and ANP’s separation from the alliance of the joint opposition in its meeting on Saturday," PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had told the media during a press conference along with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad on Friday.

"No party has the right to bring or kick another party out [of the alliance]. PDM is a forum and decisions are taken with consensus."

Shehbaz told the media that the Fazl-led alliance would also discuss the budget that the PTI government will present next month and the situation in Afghanistan.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will also attend the critical meeting. Senator Mir Kabir Ahmed will represent the National Party in the PDM moot.

