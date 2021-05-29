Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 29 2021
‘Angelina Jolie never wanted to deny her kids a relationship with Brad Pitt’: source

Saturday May 29, 2021

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie is not too pleased after her ex-husband Brad Pitt was awarded joint custody in their longstanding court war.

Sources have revealed to Page Six about how the Maleficent actor thinks the California court system has failed her by not permitting her and Pitt’s children to testify against their father in court.

Per the outlet, Jolie is not too upset about sharing custody but had recently submitted alleged evidence in court of domestic violence by Pitt.

“The custody schedule was always determined by the court. It’s sad that Brad’s people are gloating about a potential win when beating a system that exists to protect families and children from issues that harm their well-being is not something to brag about,” said the source.

“The heart of this dispute has not been about keeping the children apart from their father, it’s been Angelina asking for care for her family,” they went on to say.

“Her motivations have never been to deny the children a relationship with their father,” added the source. 

