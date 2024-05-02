Prince Harry ‘lonely portrait' as Duke has to live in hotel in UK

Prince Harry is reportedly heartbroken as he is restricted to lodge with family upon his upcoming trip to the UK.



The Duke of Sussex, who is all set to arrive in his homeland next week for the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games, feels left out as he is forced to live in a hotel.

Royal expert Charlotte Griffith tells Mirror: "It's a really important part of Harry's soul, and the kind of thing he'd want his wife, maybe even his kids by his side for."

She continued: "Meghan is leaving him there alone, and I just think he's going to cast a really lonely portrait of a man without his friends around him, without his family and without senior members of the Royal Family. And no wife there with him as well."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.